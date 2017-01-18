innovationShiseido Just Bought a Makeup App That Scans Your Skin and Creates Custom Foundation
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Already Has a Slogan for His 2020 Presidential Run

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 9:44 PM UTC

Donald Trump pledged to "Make America Great Again" during his 2016 presidential campaign. And before he's even had a chance to make good on that promise, he's asked his lawyer to trademark future slogans.

In an interview with the Washington Post published Wednesday, Trump said he wanted to trademark both "Keep America Great" and "Keep America Great!" (one nixes the exclamation point) for when he runs for re-election in 2020. Trump even called his lawyer into the room to discuss trademarking the slogan, to which his lawyer responded "Got it."

“I never thought I'd be giving [you] my expression for four years [from now]," Trump told the Post. “But I am so confident that we are going to be, it is going to be so amazing."

