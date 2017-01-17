Market IntelligenceToshiba Might Spin Off Its Semiconductor Business
IFA 2008 Consumer Electronics Trade Fair
Businessperson of the YearMark Zuckerberg Testifies That Facebook Did Not Steal Virtual Reality Tech
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets With Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg
SustainabilityNike, Patagonia Win Awards at Davos for Efforts to Combat Waste
SOHO Patagonia Retail Store Worn Wear Repair Center. All models are Patagonia employees.
Market IntelligenceHere’s How Donald Trump Just Sent the U.S. Dollar Diving
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-DEBATE
More and more social networking
Vine app. Jens Büttner — picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Vine

Twitter Is Officially Shutting Down Vine Today

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
Updated: 6:11 PM UTC

The end is nigh for Vine, as the popular short-video sharing app owned by Twitter will officially become Vine Camera on Tuesday.

Twitter announced three months ago that it would shutter Vine, though it said last month that the service would shift to Vine Camera, a different app that will also let users create 6.5-second looping videos that they can either save or post to Twitter. Starting on Tuesday, the service's website, Vine.co, will stop hosting new videos and will instead serve as an archive for searching old video clips.

In the message last month, Vine encouraged users to download their past Vines before the switch to keep them. It's unclear how long the archive will be available.

While Vine Camera will still allow users to create and share short video clips (on Twitter), those clips will not be uploaded to Vine's site like they were under the app's original incarnation. Many longtime Vine users were upset when Twitter announced plans to shutter the original Vine, with many of them venting their frustration on social media. Some users pointed to how Vine had been used to spread information and messages (via short video clips) during various social and political events in recent years, including the Ferguson protests in 2014.

When Twitter first announced its plans to shut down Vine, Fortune's Mathew Ingram wrote that Twitter—which bought Vine for an estimated $30 million in 2012—struggled to take full advantage of the popular service. Meanwhile, rival platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have all expanded their video offerings, siphoning users from Vine.

On Tuesday morning, Vine's Twitter account posted a fitting goodbye to its users. The post featured Vine user Peaches Monroee's viral "eyebrows on fleek" clip, with Vine adding the message: "You were all, truly, on fleek"—a reference to the viral meme inspired by the clip below.

Vine has also posted a "Frequently Asked Questions" page about the switch to Vine Camera. That list instructs users on how to download their past clips, and it notes that Vine has also created a feature that allows users to follow all of their favorite Vine creators on Twitter.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE