Term Sheet — Tuesday, January 17

ALL THE DEALS

Welcome back from the long weekend. Some quick deal notes...

Unicorn Watch: Enterprise video software company Zoom Video Communications raised $100 million from Sequoia. The round (more details below) values the company at exactly $1 billion, Term Sheet has learned. Sequoia’s Carl Eschenbach, who joined Sequoia in March from his role as President and COO of VMware, will join Zoom’s board.

IPO Watch: Planning to buy IPO shares of Snap? Don’t expect a vote .

Layoff Watch: Joyable, a small startup focused on helping people overcome social anxiety, has laid off 20 people, or half of its staff, Term Sheet has learned. The company made the change as shift in its business model from consumer-facing to enterprise. It will partner with employers, insurers, and providers to reduce the cost of its services. Co-founder and CEO Peter Shalek confirms the layoffs, noting the way for Joyable to reach the most people is to make its services as affordable as possible. The company has worked with 500,000 people with a clinical level of anxiety or depression, he says. “We believe that our evolved strategy will allow us to reach and help the most people,” he says. The company is backed by Thrive Capital and Harrison Metal.

AI Deal Watch: Microsoft bought another one .

The Other Kushner: Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to the president-elect, is no stranger to the spotlight. His brother Josh, founder of Thrive Capital, co-founder of Oscar Health, and significant other to model Karlie Kloss, has largely avoided it. A recent New York Times profile of Josh calls the next four years a “new and unsettling chapter” for him, noting that he’s told Thrive investors he wants to stay out of politics.

As Term Sheet has noted before, the Kush-bro connection has some potentially awkward ramifications for Josh Kushner’s well-funded and sometimes-criticized startup Oscar Health. Remember, Oscar was founded on the back of the ACA, which congress just voted to dismantle. Not a good sign.

But that creates another, slightly more cynical potential outcome for Oscar: This could be very, very good. The company has direct family ties to one of the most influential people to the president, in a time when the future of the health insurance industry will be rewritten from scratch.

Jared Kushner has already shown that he’s willing to put his family’s interest ahead of politics. He orchestrated the dismissal of Chris Christie from Trump’s campaign, a move CNN and others tied to a Kushner family score from the early 2000s:

Kushner's criminal tax evasion and witness tampering case won Christie, then a US attorney, triumphant headlines in the country's largest media market.

That kind of influence might also be attractive to a large insurance company seeking to acquire a little goodwill in the White House. Oscar’s $2.7 billion valuation would be a small price to pay…

PE in DC: Even though Secretary of Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross no longer runs day-to-day operations at his firm, WL Ross, he is going to have to leave his board seats (including Nexeo Solutions, Bank of Cyprus, and Sun Bancorp) and sell off his holdings in a number of the funds, the Wall Street Journal reports , noting the investor’s “finances and reputation as the “King of Bankruptcy” are so intertwined with WL Ross & Co. … that it is difficult to tell where the firm’s financial interests end and his begin.” Selling those illiquid assets is likely to mean losses.

Ross’s hearing is scheduled this week. One point of focus will surely be the fact that companies controlled by his firm have offshored 2,700 jobs since 2004 .

Deal Worth Noting: AppsFlyer, a Herzliya, Israel marketing technology platform for apps, has raised $56 million in Series C funding led by Qumra Capital, with Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Pitango Growth and existing investors participating. The company did not disclose its valuation.

CEO Oren Kaniel co-founded the company in 2011 when he noticed that app makers and the burgeoning market for app install ads had little in the way of measurement tools. “I basically saw spray and pray,” he says. “Marketers spraying budgets and hoping for the best.” AppsFlyer measures the effectiveness of app-install ads, as well as any traffic coming to a specific app, be it via organic Facebook post, QR code, user invite, or email marketing. The company’s software development kit has been installed on more than 2.5 billion unique smartphone devices, which it estimates includes 98% of smartphones. Revenue is tripling each year.

Two macro trends that make this deal interesting to me:

Mobile advertising has essentially become a Facebook-Google duopoly. That has hurt investor appetite for all manner of advertising technology. The narrative for the past few years has been that apps are dead. The average American downloads zero apps a month. Social apps like Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Snapchat and others are increasingly trying to suck the entire Internet into their little app worlds.

On the first point, Kaniel says Facebook and Google cannot provide advertisers with “unbiased” measurement data on their ad performance because they don’t have a full picture of the data. “The average marketer uses 50 different sources. [Facebook and Google] don’t know if [the customer] saw something on other platforms,” he says. But Kaniel agrees other ad-tech providers are facing a reckoning. “Some of these companies got used to getting paid for nothing,” he says. “For the first time, they are measured on value and not how many people they annoyed today.”

On the second point, Kaniel says AppsFlyer’s data shows that app installs and app usage is actually increasing. App growth may have slowed in the U.S. but that’s not the case in Asian countries where mobile device adoption leapfrogged that of the PC, he says. AppsFlyer plans to use the new capital to expand in Asia and to explore M&A opportunities.