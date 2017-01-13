LL Bean
Entertainment

Michael Lynton, Sony Entertainment Chief, to Step Down

Andrew Nusca
Updated: 11:36 PM UTC

Michael Lynton, the CEO of Sony Entertainment and executive in the spotlight during the company's high-profile hack in 2014, will leave the company, Sony announced on Friday.

Lynton will instead become the chairman of the board of directors of Snap Inc., the parent company of the popular social media application Snapchat, in which he was an early investor. Lynton spent 13 years at Sony.

Lynton will officially remain in his role until Feb. 2 and will work with Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai to find a replacement, "in particular for the leadership of Sony Pictures Entertainment," Sony announced.

Hirai will take the title of chairman and co-CEO of Sony Entertainment during that time and will gain an office at the company's Culver City, Calif. offices. Sony's entertainment companies include Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and Sony Corporation of America.

"It has been an extraordinary 13 years and an honor to work at Sony with some of the most talented and creative people in the entertainment space," Lynton said in a statement. "I have been involved with Evan [Spiegel, the Snap CEO] and Snapchat since its early days, and given its growth since then, decided the time was right to transition and focus on my role as Chairman of the Board of Snap Inc."

He added: "I leave Sony with great pride."

