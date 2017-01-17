Term SheetExclusive: AppsFlyer Raises $56 Million
FacebookFacebook Is Launching Its First Official Startup Incubator
BitcoinBitcoin Battle Heats Up as Coinbase Moves to Fight IRS Demand
Coinbase Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong Interview
Davos 2017Carlyle’s David Rubenstein Is Terrified by the Dollar
Opening Day Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping Photos by Pablo Martinez Monsivais & Luis Hidalgo—AP
Davos 2017

China’s Xi Fires Shot Across Trump’s Bow

Adam Lashinsky
Updated: 2:35 PM UTC

Good morning from Switzerland, where on Tuesday morning I witnessed one of the most extraordinary political speeches I’ve ever heard, Chinese President Xi Jinping's address to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The conference came to a standstill as heads of state and giant corporations gathered up to an hour ahead of time for the greatly anticipated speech. Xi didn’t disappoint. In a veritable through-the-looking glass moment, the head of the Chinese Communist Party spoke powerfully and passionately in favor of “economic globalization.” He quoted Dickens, drawing “best of times, worst of times” attention to immense wealth and yawning inequality brought on by economic growth. He sprinkled his talk with Chinese proverbs. But perhaps the most shocking moment, one that brought guffaws of surprise from Westerners seated around me, came when Xi evoked Abraham Lincoln. Speaking of “development,” rather than “government,” as Lincoln did at Gettysburg, Xi said economic progress must be “of the people, for the people, and by the people.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter, where this essay originated.

A large Chinese delegation attended Xi’s speech. And yet it was a predominantly Western audience that found itself in the unusual circumstance of being lectured to by the president of China speaking against protectionism and for protecting the earth’s climate.

Xi made no mention whatever of the incoming U.S. president. But it was impossible to miss his not-so-veiled references to Donald Trump and his tweetstorm provocations since his election. “We are not jealous of others’ success,” Xi said, a startling message to discontented U.S. voters and their standard bearer. He declared that “no one will win a trade war,” adding that locking oneself in a dark room assuredly will keep out the rain but also sunshine and fresh air.

Deploying a variety of water metaphors, Xi termed globalization as inevitable as the tides of the ocean. Perhaps that’s true. The only thing that feels inevitable now is that the ship of international relations as we’ve known them for seventy or so years is headed into uncharted territory.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE