Greenpeace Just Dropped This Video to Push Netflix on Energy Use

Greenpeace released a video chock full of clips from Netflix's hottest programs to push the video streaming service to embrace renewable energy.

Last week, the environmental advocacy group released its Click Clean energy use report card for top cloud and technology companies. Netflix , along with its cloud service provider, Amazon Web Services, did not fare very well.

Now, using snippets from Netflix original hits such as Orange is the New Black , House of Cards , Arrested Development, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , the video asks Netflix subscribers to push the online video giant on the issue.

If Netflix went greener, it could have a big impact, according to Greenpeace, which said Netflix alone accounts for more than one-third of the Internet traffic in North America.

Here's the video:

Netflix ( nflx ) relies heavily on Amazon's ( amzn ) data center infrastructure, but it also fields its own content delivery sites. So this message is likely meant for both AWS and one of its biggest customers.

"Like Apple ( aapl ) , Facebook ( fb ) , and Google ( goog ) , Netflix is one of the biggest drivers of the online world and has a critical say in how it is powered," Greenpeace senior IT analyst Gary Cook said in a statement.

Cook urged the company to show leadership by moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Amazon has made some progress with announced plans to invest in wind energy.

On this year's report card, Netflix scored D overall for energy use. That "final" grade combines grades in categories including commitment to use renewable energy, energy efficiency and mitigation, advocacy, and transparency.

In 2015, Netflix said it would fully offset its carbon footprint. But according to Greenpeace, the environmental group says Netflix is doing that by "turning to carbon offsets or unbundled renewable energy credits which do little to increase renewable energy investments."

Companies buy offsets to compensate for the carbon dioxide they create. They might pay farmers, for example, to plant trees. But critics have slammed offsets as " permits to pollute ," arguing businesses should focus on instead on moving to green energy and wean off fossil fuels.

For more on energy policy, watch:

In response to the Greenpeace report, an Amazon spokeswoman told Fortune last week that the company closed out 2016 using 45% renewable energy and seeks to hit 50% by the end of this year. The company started down this path three years ago when it pledged to get to completely renewable sources, but did not disclose a deadline.

Fortune contacted Netflix for comment and will update this story as needed.