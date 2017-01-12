Verizon
Verizon Increasing Internet Speeds To Not-Quite Gigabit Rates
Intel
Intel Super Bowl Ad With Tom Brady to Highlight VR
New Intel commercial stars Tom Brady
McDonald's
Now McDonald’s Is Reportedly Trying to Sell a Chunk of Its Business in This Country
JAPAN-US-FOOD-MCDONALDS
Trump transition
Bayer Says Execs Had a ‘Productive’ Meeting With Trump Over Monsanto Deal
Bayer Buys Monsanto
swastika footprint boot recall
Foot prints on sand. Background and texture. pavelalexeev—Getty Images/iStockphoto
product recalls

California Company Recalling Boots Because They Leave Swastika Footprints

Julia Zorthian
Updated: 1:25 PM UTC

A California company is recalling a boot model with treads that leave a trail of tiny swastikas in their wake, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Conal International Trading sold the model of their Polar Fox boot on Amazon, and said they are recalling the boot after one customer posted an image of the footprint on Reddit, where it's been viewed over 2.5 million times. The company's e-commerce manager Anthony Nguyen told Daily Mail that the footprints were unintentional and that the company would stop selling the product.

"That was totally something that wasn't intentional or anything like that. It's something that we're going to pull off the shelves obviously," Nguyen said to the Daily Mail. "It was obviously a design flaw."

Before they could pull the product from Amazon, reviewers capitalized on an opportunity to make Nazi jokes that were definitely in poor taste.

"Good for marching into Poland, but not so good for much else," wrote one reviewer, according to Esquire.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE