Monopoly Game Pieces Could Be Replaced by Emojis and Dinosaurs

Lucinda Shen
Updated: 2:21 PM UTC

Well-known Monopoly pieces like the thimble and Scottie dog could be replaced by a dinosaur, emoji, and sliced bread.

Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, is asking fans to vote for eight tokens they would like to see in the next generation of the board game. Consumers can pick from 50 potential tokens, including the current eight, starting Wednesday. Votes can be cast via VoteMonopoly.com through the end of the month.

“The Monopoly Token Madness Vote lets our passionate fans choose all eight tokens in the Monopoly game and no token—not even the Scottie dog—is safe!” said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro in a statement. “Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new line up of tokens.”

Monopoly currently features eight tokens on its board. The top hat, car, thimble, boot, and battleship have been around since 1935. The Scottie dog and wheelbarrow were added in the 1950s, and cat in 2013.

Hasbro will announce the results of the vote March 19, while the board game will be released in August.

