WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 4: President Barack Obama sings "Happy Birthday" to his daughter Malia Obama at the Fourth of July White House party on July 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Maila Obama celebrated her 18th birthday during the party, which featured guests including singers Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 4: President Barack Obama sings "Happy Birthday" to his daughter Malia Obama at the Fourth of July White House party on July 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Maila Obama celebrated her 18th birthday during the party, which featured guests including singers Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images) Pool Getty Images

Though President Barack Obama will leave his current position in 10 days, it doesn't seem like he'll be out of work for long.

Spotify has posted a job on its careers page for a position called "President of Playlists." Though the position doesn't mention Obama by name, it's pretty clear the music streaming service has one candidate in mind.

Spotify's founder and CEO Daniel Elk tweeted the job listing at Obama Monday afternoon:

Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO - Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017

The listing makes nods to the president's accolades throughout, noting the applicant should have a Nobel Peace Prize and "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation."

In the role, the president would be expected to curate a variety of playlists, from a "celebratory, 'I just found my birth certificate'" song list to a warm-up playlist for talking to the nation about "health care legislation that bears your name." The President of Playlists would also be expected to have a good relationship with a wide variety of artists and musicians.

"Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash?" the listing asks.

Obama's resume includes previous experience making playlists for Spotify . In 2015, the president designed a summer playlist for the music streaming service with songs from Edward Sharpe and Janelle Monae. His fall gym playlist included Beyoncé and the Isley Brothers, among other artists.