election hacking
Kremlin Says American Election Hacking Claims are ‘Reminiscent of a Witch-Hunt’
RUSSIA-UKRAINE-POLITICS-PUTIN
The Mobile Executive
Remembering the iPhone Launch 10 Years Later
Star Wars
The Force Was Not With ‘Rogue One’ in China
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" - Red Carpet
Obamacare
Senate Leader Says Congress Will Act This Week on Obamacare Repeal
New Congress
prince

Prince Left Behind 67 Hefty Gold Bars When He Died

Madeline Farber
Updated: 1:56 PM UTC

There was more to Prince's estate than just unreleased recordings, according to a new report.

At the time of his death, Prince had 67 10-ounce gold bars valued at about $840,0000, $110,000 in four bank accounts, unclaimed property, and capital credits and cash. He also had a dozen properties in Carver and Hennepin, Minn. that have an estimated total value of $25.4 million. That's according to an asset inventory compiled by Bremer Trust released by the Carver County District Court, as first reported by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Although many of Prince's belongings are still in the valuation process—including his musical instruments, jewelry collection, and the iconic “Purple Rain” and “Graffiti Bridge” motorcycles, among other things—his estate may be worth between $100 million and $300 million before taxes, which are expected to claim about half, the Star Tribune reports.

But that's not all. Prince’s companies, Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r had more than $6 million in cash on hand at the time of his death, and according to the Star Tribune, NPG Records has about $6.8 million in arbitration receivable.

The iconic musician died April 21, 2016, after accidentally overdosing on the painkiller fentanyl. Prince left no will. His fortune will most likely be divided among his sister Tyka Nelson, as well as Prince’s half-siblings Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson, Omarr Baker, and Alfred Jackson, according to the Star Tribune.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE