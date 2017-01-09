Most Powerful Women
Most Powerful Women

Hillary Clinton’s Confidante Says She’ll Never Run for President Again

Madeline Farber
Updated: 5:32 PM UTC

Sorry, Hillary Clinton fans: The former Democratic nominee won't be running for president again—ever.

That's according to Hillary Clinton confidante, Neera Tanden, who also said she doubts Clinton will run for any elected office, either, CNN reports. Instead, Tanden thinks Clinton's next move will focus on how to help kids and their families.

"That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years," Tanden first told CNN. "But I don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again."

Tanden's remarks dispel rumors that Clinton could run for Mayor in New York—facing off against incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Clinton has kept a low profile since losing the election in November, and has given few clues as to what her next steps may be, notes CNN. However, she was spotted Sunday at the last performance of Broadway's The Color Purple, where she received a standing ovation.

