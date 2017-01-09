Apple
Here Are the 3 New iPads That Could Debut Next Quarter
Customer Han Ziwen holds up his iPads at an Apple flagship store in Beijing
Most Powerful Women
How Box Office No. 1 ‘Hidden Figures’ Is Inspiring Black Girls to Code
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Real estate
Here’s Why Mortgage Rates For First-Time Homeowners Are Getting Cheaper
Sales of U.S. Existing Homes Drop to Lowest in Four Months
jobs
Donald Trump Has ‘Great Meeting’ With Billionaire Alibaba Founder Jack Ma
Donald Trump, Jack Ma
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. signage is seen on a napkin arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. signage is seen on a napkin arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016.  Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Chipotle

California Woman Sues Chipotle for $2.2 Billion Over Using Her Photograph

Tara John
Updated: 6:21 PM UTC

A California woman is suing Chipotle for $2.2 billion, equivalent to the company’s profits over a 9-year period, for allegedly using a photograph of her for marketing purposes without her permission.

According to the lawsuit filed in California District Court, Leah Caldwell refused to sign a release given to her by a photographer after he snapped pictures of her at the chain's Denver-area restaurant in 2006. She was floored to find her picture at an Orlando restaurant 8 years later in 2014, as well as in other California outlets of the burrito chain.

Caldwell alleges that the image has been edited to add texture to her hair, people in the background and bottles to the foreground— which she claims has put a "false light upon her character associated with consuming alcoholic beverages."

The California-resident additionally claims that the company used the photo to make profits and she should therefore be entitled to those funds, of approximately $2.2 billion— which equals the company profits for 2006 to 2015, according to the lawsuit.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE