California Woman Sues Chipotle for $2.2 Billion Over Using Her Photograph

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. signage is seen on a napkin arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, April 22, 2016. Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images

A California woman is suing Chipotle for $2.2 billion, equivalent to the company’s profits over a 9-year period, for allegedly using a photograph of her for marketing purposes without her permission.

According to the lawsuit filed in California District Court , Leah Caldwell refused to sign a release given to her by a photographer after he snapped pictures of her at the chain's Denver-area restaurant in 2006. She was floored to find her picture at an Orlando restaurant 8 years later in 2014, as well as in other California outlets of the burrito chain .

Caldwell alleges that the image has been edited to add texture to her hair, people in the background and bottles to the foreground— which she claims has put a "false light upon her character associated with consuming alcoholic beverages."

The California-resident additionally claims that the company used the photo to make profits and she should therefore be entitled to those funds, of approximately $2.2 billion— which equals the company profits for 2006 to 2015, according to the lawsuit.