House Oversight Hearing On Prescription Drug Price Increases
Martin Shkreli, the former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC.  Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images
Martin Shkreli

Martin Shkreli Was Just Suspended From Twitter

Madeline Farber
Updated: 7:49 PM UTC

You won't find Martin Shkreli on Twitter anymore.

The ex-Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO was booted from the social media site after continually harassing Lauren Duca, a journalist with whom he got into a Twitter-spat with last week, the New York Daily News reports.

On Jan 5., Shkreli messaged Duca asking if she wanted to be his date to Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

“i have a +1 to the inaug," he wrote. However, Duca rejected his offer, tweeting "I would rather eat my own organs."

“Well, start with your heart. what a cold you know what!" Shkreli wrote back.

The ex-CEO then changed his Twitter profile picture to what appears to be a Photoshopped image of him and Duca sitting on a couch together, the Daily News reports. He also posted a collage of photos of Duca, under text saying, “Til Death do Us Part.”

Duca then tweeted to Twitter (twtr) CEO Jack Dorsey, asking, “How is this allowed." Shortly after, Shkreli's account disappeared.

Shkreli refused to comment on his suspension, the Daily News reports, and Duca could not immediately be reached for comment.

