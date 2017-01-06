This is an odd one: Bitcasa, a company that specialized in helping customers securely store their data on a variety of cloud services , "is no more," according to a website post by "former" chief executive Brian Taptich.

But the post teases a possible afterlife for the San Bruno, Calif.-based startup. Bitcasa's technology, Taptich wrote, has "become a part of something much, much bigger." He added that he thinks the company has found the right home that will enable it to "eliminate the storage and computing limitations of your connected devices, however small."

Whatever that Bitcasa's future is, it does not include an acquisition by chip giant Intel. Venturebeat reported that a deal was in the works, a claim that Intel ( intc ) subsequently denied.

Five-year-old Bitcasa raised about $21 million in funding from Horizons Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and others. But there were signs of trouble recently. Last April, the company said it was killing its consumer-focused Bitcasa Drive service to focus on CloudFS, a full file system service instead. Customers, when told to move, or lose, their files in 30 days, were not happy as evidenced by this thread on Reddit.

The cloud storage services category is hotly contested with Microsoft ( msft ) , Google ( googl ) , Dropbox and others offering inexpensive options. It's hard for a relatively small company to make a dent.

Fortune reached out to Taptich for comment and will update this story as needed