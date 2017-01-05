Trump Remains Opposed to AT&T-Time Warner Deal

Donald Trump remains opposed to AT&T's planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner , Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the president-elect.

Trump, who has been silent about the transaction for months, told a friend in the last few weeks that he still considers the merger to be a bad deal, Bloomberg reported .

He believed the deal would concentrate too much power in the media industry, Bloomberg said.

Shares of AT&T were down 0.2%, while Time Warner's stock was down 1.6%.

Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is also opposed to the deal, Bloomberg reported, citing another person.

Trump during his campaign had said AT&T's proposal to buy the owner of CNN and the Warner Bros movie studio was an example of a "power structure" that was rigged against him and voters.

Trump's transition team, AT&T and Time Warner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.