Former Fox Anchor Greta Van Susteren Moves to MSNBC

Nina Easton of Fortune, Greta Van Susteren, Host, On the Record with Greta Van Susteren, Fox News, and Amy Walter, National Editor, The Cook Political Report, speak onstage during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 3 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 14, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Photograph by Paul Morigi—Getty Images for Fortune/Time In

In the latest development in this week's television news saga, MSNBC has announced that it has hired former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren. She will host a new show called For the Record , which will debut on Jan. 9 at 6 pm.

The announcement follows a series major changes in the lineup of competitor Fox News. On Monday, MSNBC parent NBC announced that former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly would be joining the network , where she will host a daytime news program, anchor a Sunday night show, and contribute to NBC's special political programming and other major event coverage.

Kelly's 9 pm time slot will be filled by Tucker Carlson , Fox announced on Thursday, leaving his 7 pm slot vacant for Martha McCallum, who is slated to anchor The First 100 Days, a program chronicling the early days of Donald Trump's presidency.

The original mainstay of the Fox 7 pm slot was none other than Van Susteren, who left the network last fall following the ouster of network chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

"Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now," Van Susteren wrote in a Facebook post at the time .

The anchor had hinted at a move to a Fox competitor in a Facebook post on New Year's Day, in which she addressed criticism she has received for leaving Fox: "If I do go back, like always, I will be responsible for myself and my hour. This is the way it has always been...and if I sign a contract and you liked my show before, you will like it now (I am the same person.). And if you didn't like my show before? Well...you won't like what I do now," she wrote.

Can we get something straight? When people work for a large company - including a network - they are not responsible for... Posted by Greta Van Susteren on Sunday, January 1, 2017

