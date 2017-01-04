Good news for fans of McDonald's McGriddles and McChicken sandwiches—at least if they're in Florida. In select locations, customers will be able to sandwich the one inside the other in a Chicken McGriddle.

The combination has been tested before and was popularized in trial runs in Ohio McDonald's franchises, where it's been a big hit. The all-day breakfast menu item is said to be reminiscent of a chicken-and-waffles flavor, and it will be available in certain Florida locations until April 26th, FoodBeast reports.

"Filet-o-fish, Big Mac--both of those started with owner-operators," an Ohio franchise owner told Columbus Business First last year. "We took this idea up the chain, and they're letting us try it out."

[ FoodBeast ]