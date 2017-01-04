Most Powerful Women
Food

McDonald’s Chicken McGriddles Are Coming to Florida

Fortune Staff
Updated: 5:14 PM UTC

Good news for fans of McDonald's McGriddles and McChicken sandwiches—at least if they're in Florida. In select locations, customers will be able to sandwich the one inside the other in a Chicken McGriddle.

The combination has been tested before and was popularized in trial runs in Ohio McDonald's franchises, where it's been a big hit. The all-day breakfast menu item is said to be reminiscent of a chicken-and-waffles flavor, and it will be available in certain Florida locations until April 26th, FoodBeast reports.

"Filet-o-fish, Big Mac--both of those started with owner-operators," an Ohio franchise owner told Columbus Business First last year. "We took this idea up the chain, and they're letting us try it out."

[FoodBeast]

