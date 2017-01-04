Carnival Cruises Will Use Concierge Technology for Guests

Carnival Corp. will unveil a new technology initiative for its cruise lines at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday that aims to help crew members serve passengers in a more efficient manner.

The technology, which consists of wearable medallion trackers and sensors, will debut on the Regal Princess cruise ship in November, the Associated Press reports .

According to the AP, passengers will wear a tracking medallion that uses wireless technologies to communicate with sensors placed throughout the ship . Nearby crew members carrying tablets will anticipate and respond to passengers' needs.

Additionally, the medallion will tie into a payment system so passengers can make purchases quickly, and it will give guests personal directions to their rooms.

Coming after efforts by places like Walt Disney World, where a MagicBand wristband device serves as a room key, "FastPass," and payment method in the parks, the Carnival aims to add a personal touch through the medallions in hopes that guests will book repeat cruises.

"In the end, the guests will tell us," Carnival CEO Arnold Donald told the AP. "If it doesn't (resonate), it's back to the drawing board."