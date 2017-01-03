Now There’s a McDonald’s at the Vatican

A branch of McDonald's has opened on the ground floor of a Vatican -owned building just 100 meters from the Vatican State, despite widespread protests from cardinals and local residents.

According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica , the Vatican will receive a monthly rent of 30,000 euros ($31,158) from the American fast food giant, which will be open to customers from 6.30 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. There is already a McDonald's located just a few blocks away from the Vatican—the smallest country in the world with a population of under 1,000.

The restaurant, dubbed 'McVatican' by some, has been criticized by locals and cardinals. In an interview with La Repubblica , Cardinal Elio Sgreccia, president emeritus of the Pontifical Academy for Life, described it as "abhorrent" and a "perversion of the neighborhood."

McDonalds around corner from St Peter's sq, open for business in Vatican-owned building, despite resident protests pic.twitter.com/MW6JYVNNrJ - Sylvia Poggioli (@spoggioli1) December 31, 2016

"It [is] far from the Roman culinary tradition" and "[does] not offer guarantees for the health of consumers" the cardinal said, describing McDonald's as "food that I would never eat."

The Hard Rock Cafe, another U.S. chain, recently opened a branch on Via della Conciliazione, which leads to St. Peter's Basilica.