Here’s How to Find Out When Apple’s AirPods Are in Stock

Apple's AirPods are hard to come by, but a new tool will try to help customers find them as soon as they're in stock.

A site called IsInStock has released a new AirPods tool that displays when Apple's wireless earbuds are in stock at Apple retail stores across the world. In addition, users can opt to join a mailing list and get alerts sent to their email whenever the AirPods are back in stock at the stores of their choosing.

Apple ( aapl ) unveiled its AirPods at its iPhone press event in September. While the company had promised a late-October release on the $159 AirPods, they were delayed with no explanation. Apple finally released the AirPods earlier this month and its online stock quickly sold out . When the AirPods went on sale in the company's stores, they, too, quickly sold out.

Apple has said that it will try to get AirPods to stores as quickly as possible , but whenever they're available, customers buy them up in minutes. Earlier this morning, a few Apple Stores in Europe had some AirPods units in stock. Within minutes, the stores were sold out.

The idea behind IsInStock's new AirPods tool is to make it easier for customers to find out when the AirPods are available. Its page features a full listing of Apple Stores around the world, their locations, and information on whether the AirPods are available. As of this writing, not a single Apple Store in the world has AirPods on its store shelves.

To enhance the search a bit, user scan opt to get emailed alerts from IsInStock. That process requires them to choose their desired stores and whenever the AirPods are in stock, the site will send them an email alerting them to the availability. Judging by the current availability, though, folks will want to move quickly in order to get the limited stock.

If buying in-store isn't an option, Apple is accepting orders online. Those who order now will need to wait six weeks for the AirPods to ship.

Update on 12/28/16 at 12:11 p.m. ET: After this story was published, Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He said in a statement to CNBC that his company had "a great holiday" for sales. He added that AirPods have been "a runaway success."