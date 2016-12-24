Uber
Uber Ejected Homeless from San Francisco Encampment
Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars
Pope Francis
Watch Live: Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican
Christmas Atmosphere In Rome
defense policy
Obama Signs Defense Policy Bill, Objects on Guantanamo
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Google
Where Is Santa? Google’s Santa Tracker Is Now Live for Christmas 2016
Pokemon Go around Paris
A tourist plays Nintendo Co.'s Pokemon Go augmented-reality game at the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel tower on September 8, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) Chesnot Getty Images
games

What to Know About Pokémon Go’s Christmas Event

Maya Rhodan
Updated: 7:08 PM UTC

Pokémon Go is giving players extra opportunities to catch and hatch Pokemon this holiday season, the augmented reality game announced.

" Don’t miss out on an increased chance to hatch a Togepi (and other Pokémon)! Starting the morning of December 25, 2016, and through the afternoon of January 3, 2017 (PST), PokéStops will award one single-use Incubator each day after your first Photo Disc spin," a post on Facebook reads.

The game will also provide users more opportunities to catch Picachus in Santa Hats, which will be available in the game after the Christmas holiday, and Pokémon including Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle and Blastoise.

Trainers,As the year draws to a close, we want to give you a great way to celebrate the end of the year with Pokémon...

Posted by Pokémon GO on Friday, December 23, 2016

Pokémon Go was one of the summer's most popular games, with Apple reporting the game broke records in the company's App Store.

