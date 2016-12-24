A tourist plays Nintendo Co.'s Pokemon Go augmented-reality game at the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel tower on September 8, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

What to Know About Pokémon Go’s Christmas Event

Pokémon Go is giving players extra opportunities to catch and hatch Pokemon this holiday season, the augmented reality game announced.

" Don’t miss out on an increased chance to hatch a Togepi (and other Pokémon)! Starting the morning of December 25, 2016, and through the afternoon of January 3, 2017 (PST), PokéStops will award one single-use Incubator each day after your first Photo Disc spin," a post on Facebook reads .

The game will also provide users more opportunities to catch Picachus in Santa Hats, which will be available in the game after the Christmas holiday, and Pokémon including Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle and Blastoise.

Trainers,As the year draws to a close, we want to give you a great way to celebrate the end of the year with Pokémon... Posted by Pokémon GO on Friday, December 23, 2016

Pokémon Go was one of the summer's most popular games, with Apple reporting the game broke records in the company's App Store.