Amazon Seeks to Cut Waste With Box Recycling Program

Retail giant Amazon probably ships more cardboard boxes than any company on the planet. Now it's trying to boost recycling efforts by joining the Give Back Box program. The goal is to encourage Amazon customers to re-use their boxes to donate clothing or other goods to GoodWill Industries.

The website post announcing the program said donations will be sent via the U.S. Postal Service or UPS ( ups ) to the closest participating Goodwill center. Participants can print out a free shipping label from the program's website , and Amazon pays the shipping.

The Give Back Box program is not new. In fact, it launched 4 years ago with Rockville, Md.-based Goodwill signing on in 2005. Retail partners already included such names as Ann Taylor and Ann Taylor Loft, Bonobos, Bon-Ton, Overstock ( ostk ) , Ecru, REI, and Uncommon Goods.

Donations are sent to the nearest Goodwill shop participating in the program. Goodwill then sells the donations to support job training and other services.

Amazon ( amzn ) has taken pains of late to tout sustainable energy efforts and other earth friendly efforts. It's huge Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing unit, for example, which has been blasted by Greenpeace in the past, is upping its reliance on sustainable energy sources.