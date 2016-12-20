Uber Tried to Charge a Philadelphia Woman More Than $28,000 for a Ride

If you think Uber 's surge prices can be expensive, one Philadelphia woman might beg to differ.

Because of a computer glitch, the ride-hailing company tried to charge the woman, who requested anonymity, $28,639.14 for her ride. Luckily, her bank blocked the attempted charge because of the high price, Philly.com reports .

After a hold for that amount was placed on her account, the woman received an email from Uber warning her that her financial information had been hacked. About a week later, she received another email that informed her of the computer glitch, and that Uber's engineering team was working to fix the problem.

The woman wasn't the only one who was overcharged. Uber told Philly.com that a "handful" of other users were also affected by the mishap, though the company declined to say how many.

In the end, the Philadelphia woman was never charged the $28,639.14, and the company's engineers are working to ensure a similar glitch doesn't happen again, according to Philly.com.