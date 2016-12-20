Nortel
Nortel Networks, U.S. Pension Insurer Reach Bankruptcy Deal
A sign is pictured outside Nortel's Carling Campus in Ottawa
Entrepreneurs
Here’s One of the Most Damaging Mistakes an Entrepreneur Can Make
475413521
PointCloud
Rise of the Cloud Forces Oracle To Take a Hard Look at Hardware
Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
Photograph by Getty Images
Twitter

Twitter CTO Adam Messinger to Leave Company

Reuters
Updated: Dec 20, 2016 10:56 PM UTC

Twitter's Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger said in a tweet on Tuesday he would be leaving the company, the latest in a string of high-profile executive departures since founder Jack Dorsey returned as permanent CEO last year.

Messinger has been working with Twitter for five years and became the CTO in March 2013.

As chief technology officer, Messinger was responsible for engineering, product development, and design at the microblogging company, which faces stagnating user growth amid stiff competition from rivals.

Prior to joining Twitter in 2011, he was vice president of development at Oracle Corp.

Twitter's Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain left the company last month, handing over the reins to Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto.

Josh McFarland, vice president of product at Twitter, also said on Tuesday that he would leave the company to join Silicon Valley venture firm Greylock Partners.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Twitter said in October it would lay off 9% of its employees and shut down video app Vine to keep its costs down.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE