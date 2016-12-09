Donald Trump Defends His Super Rich Cabinet: 'I Want People That Made a Fortune'

By Tara John
December 9, 2016

Donald Trump brushed away criticism after appointing a number of billionaires and millionaires to his administration by saying that he wants “people that made a fortune!”

The president-elect compared his picks, which have the accumulative wealth of around $14.5 billion, to athletes during a speech at his ‘Thank You’ campaign rally on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

“A newspaper criticized me and said, ‘Why can’t they have people of modest means?'” He said to a crowd, Huffington Post reports. “Because I want people that made a fortune! Because now they are negotiating [for] you, OK?… It’s no different than a great baseball player or a great golfer.”

Trump has come under fire in recent days over putting too many members of the super-rich in top positions. On Thursday, he appointed billionaire Linda McMahon, a co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), to lead the Small Business Administration—increasing the bevy of billionaires in Trump’s prospective cabinet to four.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE