A Different Samsung Smartphone Exploded In Man's Hands

Samsung’s smartphone nightmare isn’t over yet.

A Winnipeg man claims to have been burned not by the Galaxy Note 7 Samsung discontinued earlier this year, but by a device that’s readily available on store shelves: the Galaxy S7. Amarjit Mann said he was driving in Winnipeg on Sunday when he started to feel “warmness” in his pocket. He took out the Galaxy S7 in his pocket and the device “exploded right away” in his hands. He shared his story, which was earlier reported on by Gizmodo, with the Winnipeg Sun.

Mann told the Winnipeg Sun that he suffered burns on his hands and a spark from the smartphone hit his face just under the eye. He went to the hospital to have his burns treated and was told by doctors his wounds would take up to nine days to heal. He works as a mechanic, so he’ll need to stay out of work until he can regain the full use of his hands.

“I never had such a bad (burn) in my life,” he told the Winnipeg Sun.

“We are unable to comment on any alleged incident without having an opportunity to obtain and analyze the product,” a Samsung spokesperson told Fortune in a statement. “Customer safety remains our highest priority and we remain committed to working with any customer who has experienced an issue with a Samsung product in order to address the customer’s concerns. The issues with the Galaxy Note7 are isolated to that model.”

The account comes just weeks after Samsung (ssnlf) announced it was discontinuing the Galaxy Note 7, a smartphone the company released in August in hopes of taking on Apple’s iPhone 7. Before long, though, some owners reported that the smartphone was overheating and in some cases, exploding. Samsung subsequently issued a recall and said its second run of devices would be safe. However, similar reports surfaced with that batch, requiring Samsung to discontinue the smartphone altogether.

Since then, other reports of Samsung smartphones burning up and exploding have surfaced. Some of the affected devices have been other Samsung handsets like the Galaxy S7.

Last month, an employee at one of the big four wireless carriers who requested to remain anonymous, told mobile phone site Phone Arena that a Galaxy S7 had exploded and was being shipped off to Samsung for evaluation. That revelation followed similar reports from Galaxy S7 owners who said their devices had exploded, as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is the company’s highest-end handset. The device, which was released earlier this year and months before the Galaxy Note 7, comes with high-end processor and graphics performance and costs several hundred dollars at carrier stores. It also features a big battery for extended battery life and in one version, called the Galaxy S7 Edge, a curved screen like the one found in this year’s Galaxy Note 7.

In general, the Galaxy S7 has received positive reviews in the many months it’s been on store shelves. But in light of the Galaxy Note 7’s troubles, the Galaxy S7 has come under increased user scrutiny to determine whether it’s really safe.

Samsung hasn’t issued a recall on the Galaxy S7 line and has never indicated that it might be unsafe.

Still, Mann’s story is eerily reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 7 woes, and that wasn’t lost on him. He has already contacted Samsung and told the Winnipeg Sun he plans to sue the company.

“People need to be aware of this,” he told the Winnipeg Sun. “It’s like a bomb you can carry.”

Update on 11/16/16 at 1:30 p.m. ET to include Samsung’s statement.