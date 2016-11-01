The 15 Best Workplaces in Retail

As holiday shopping season gears up, retail employees across the country are girding themselves for grueling schedules, intense pressure from management, and customer panic attacks. Not so at these 15 retailers, where staff members report actually liking their jobs. Great Place to Work, the longtime partner for Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, crunched the numbers on workplace fundamentals at U.S. retailers and parsed thousands of employee surveys to create this year’s list of the 10 best large retailers to work for—and the five best small and medium sized ones, all with rave reviews from employees. Who says retail work has to be tough?

See our methodology.

Large Companies

1. Wegmans Food Markets

Rich Schaub Photography

Employees say:

“Time-and-a-half is almost unheard-of when it comes to working under 40 hours. And this place does just that, in addition to the extra holiday pay given to full-time and part-time employees. The management is extremely flexible with my hours and requested time off.”

“I have been at several corporations that advertise [they’re] ‘a great place to work,’ but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the customer. I’ve always felt there is a company that has the beliefs I was raised on, though, and Wegmans is that company. Their beliefs (and mine) are: A happy employee means a happy customer—through caring, respect, high standards, empowerment, and making a difference not only to the customer but to each other.”

Total Number of Employees: 46,800

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Food/Grocery

Number of Locations: 117

U.S. Headquarters: Rochester, N.Y.

Web Address: www.wegmans.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

2. Nugget Market

Courtesy of Nugget Market

Employees say:

“I’ve been here a little over three years now and Nugget is my second family. Since day one, Nugget has always made me feel welcome and a part of the team. Now being a manager, I make sure the new hires feel the love here at work. How much fun we all have definitely makes the difference because then it’s not ‘just a job,’ you love to come to work and be productive to help our guests!”

“This company is genuinely interested in the health and happiness of its associates. I have never worked for a company who cared so much about its employees. It feels more like a family, or a close-knit team, which is incredible considering our size. Time after time I see management and team members stepping up and helping each other. I am comfortable here and I can be myself, not just a cog in the machine.”

For more on Nugget Market, read “A Retail Gig That Employees Don’t Hate.”

Total Number of Employees: 1,555

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Food/Grocery

Number of Locations: 19

U.S. Headquarters: Woodland, Calif.

Web Address: www.nuggetmarket.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Inti St. Clair

Employees say:

“I’ve worked for several companies in the past, but I’ve stuck with BABW for five years because of one simple thing: You’re treated like a human being. Regardless of your position or tenure, they regard every employee with respect and empathy. And in turn, that same treatment is reflected back on BABW’s guests, which is why so many people keep coming back. It’s a fun environment which breeds fun. Unlike some companies who force their employees put on a farce for their guests, with BABW it’s natural.”

“This company has become my home. When I started back in 2010, I thought it was going to be a fun part-time job that I could do while I was in school. Little did I know that just a few short years later I would be a store manager of my own store making dreams come true not only for the guests but the employees.”

Total Number of Employees: 3,457

Type of Company: Public

Industry Vertical: Specialty

Number of Locations: 269

U.S. Headquarters: St. Louis, Mo.

Web Address: www.buildabear.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

4. Publix Super Markets

Photograph by Patrick James Miller for Fortune Magazine

Employees say:

“From the very beginning, the company makes you feel like family. I’ve made some of my closest friendships working at Publix. We have a strong connection and firm trust in one another. My team and I do our best to keep communication open, and if there are disagreements, we will work out a solution that benefits all parties. I really do go into work expecting to see friends and family. My superiors treat me with respect and I do my best to reflect that behavior with those less experienced than myself.”

“I am a health care professional (R.N.) who was looking to give back after becoming disheartened with health care today. Publix’s philosophy and mission, to me, is the polar opposite of most businesses. Their values—and the environment that results—have made it the perfect place for me to give back. Truly, customers and employees are treated with respect, dignity, and sincere helpfulness regardless of age, race, background, etc.”

For more on Publix, read “Bag Boy Confidential: My Five Days as a Publix Employee.”

Total Number of Employees: 178,752

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Food/Grocery

Number of Locations: 1,131

U.S. Headquarters: Lakeland, Fla.

Web Address: www.publix.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

5. QuikTrip

Courtesy of QuikTrip

Employees say:

“I had a part-time job before this as a server, and I absolutely hated it. The organization was disorganized, co-workers were rude, management was always difficult, etc. Then I took this job at QuikTrip, and it was the best decision I ever made. I genuinely enjoy coming to work. I love the people I work with. … I’m a 17-year-old high school student. I got this job with the intention of keeping it for just a few years to make some extra cash, but I absolutely love it, and with so many great opportunities for growth and advancement, I can really see myself having a life-time career with OuikTrip.”

“There is a serious sense of community and love throughout our QT team! Everyone at any of our stores has great respect for one another, which helps to support our shared desire to be the No. 1 convenience store available!”

Total Number of Employees: 20,342

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Food/Grocery

Number of Locations: 779

U.S. Headquarters: Tulsa, Okla.

Web Address: www.quiktrip.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

6. CustomInk

Courtesy of CustomInk

Employees say:

“The combination of a lot of perks makes the company a uniquely great place to work: The free lunches, the company ‘swag’ they give us, the design contests, and the amazing break room with fresh fruits and vegetables. The freedom we have to connect with the customers on a personal level, and the fact that you could be walking down the hall and bump into the CEO on any given day, is awesome. The part-timers have access to benefits that are almost unheard-of at most companies.”

“The people at CustomInk have a huge sense of purpose and value. Everyone here has their role or roles that they thrive in. The teams and departments are always trying to find new ways to increase morale which makes for a fun and sometimes outlandish workday! … There’s a slurry of perks floating around the offices, but the real core of this company is the family feeling you get every time you walk through the door, knowing you’re always going to be greeted with a smile; someone is always going to ask how your day was; there will always be someone to talk to and relate to; and, most of all, there will never be a family as big as the CustomInk family!”

Total Number of Employees: 1,670

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Clothing

Number of Locations: 9

U.S. Headquarters: Fairfax, Va.

Web Address: www.customink.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Hasan Sarbakhshian—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Employees say:

“When an associate is interested in furthering their career, all supervisors and managers help that associate get to where they want to be. Any superior is willing to schedule training or whatever else is needed to further yourself.”

“CarMax holds all associates to the highest level of integrity. This makes CarMax a great place to work. It is a large nationwide corporation that feels like family. There is a great emphasis on treating others with respect, on promoting inclusion, and having fun.”

Total Number of Employees: 22,447

Type of Company: Public

Industry Vertical: Specialty

Number of Locations: 169

U.S. Headquarters: Richmond, Va.

Web Address: www.carmax.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

8. Patagonia

Courtesy of Patagonia/Colin McCarthy

Employees say:

“Patagonia is so much more than a workplace. It’s a family, it’s friends, it’s community—and that comes from doing purpose-driven work that has meaning and, at the end of the day, makes a difference in this crazy world in which we live. The support we get from our leadership to make our home lives the first priority is unparalleled and makes us all work that much harder. I have my daughter in daycare and being able to visit her regularly throughout the day is the greatest gift I could possibly imagine. Then being able to return to my desk and work on projects I’m excited about and care about, with people who I love working with, is a dream come true.”

“You know retail is a terrible job. It’s stressful, often demeaning, you get very little respect from customers, and you work long hours on your feet. There is no way I’d stick around to work such a job if I didn’t work for a company like Patagonia. Their goals align with mine on a social and environmental level. The employees are amazing. I feel as though when I walk into the store, I am appreciated to the fullest for being myself. I don’t have to pretend to be anyone else around my coworkers and that’s special.”

For more on Patagonia, read “The Woman Driving Patagonia to Be (Even More) Radical.”

Total Number of Employees: 1,311

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Clothing

Number of Locations: 33

U.S. Headquarters: Ventura, Calif.

Web Address: www.patagonia.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

9. Sheetz

Courtesy of Sheetz

Employees say:

“One of the top reasons why Sheetz is such a wonderful place to work is that it’s a progressive, people-oriented, fun company on every level. You are never treated as just a number, but are recognized as a vital asset to the company. Different views and opinions are always celebrated, and you can find diversity everywhere. We are all respected as individuals and paid fairly for the work we do, and we always have resources quickly available to us in order to perform our best.”

“Sheetz has great benefits! Quarterly bonuses based on store performance, paid vacation and personal days that can be earned by part-time and full-time employees, and the yearly raises are great for the first three years. My managers are friendly and approachable, and we all work together really well as a team. We also have a monthly meeting where our managers go over important events, how well (or not so well) our team has been doing its job, and expectations for our store for the future.”

Total Number of Employees: 15,044

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Food/Grocery

Number of Locations: 544

U.S. Headquarters: Altoona, Penn.

Web Address: www.sheetz.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

10. Recreational Equipment (REI)

Mary Grace McKernan

Employees say:

“The people at this organization genuinely care about each other and all feel like we’re part of the same big team. Every time I have moved into a different part of the organization, I have felt immediately welcome, at home, and comfortable being myself. I feel I can go anywhere in the organization and find the culture that ties us all together.”

“REI is a wonderful place to work. Managers pitch-in and work right alongside us when it’s busy. I am convinced this helps to encourage mutual respect and understanding and a sense that we’re in this together.”

Total Number of Employees: 12,992

Type of Company: Cooperative

Industry Vertical: Specialty

Number of Locations: 153

U.S. Headquarters: Kent, Wash.

Web Address: www.rei.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Read More: 100 Best Companies to Work For

Small and Medium Companies

1. RevZilla.com

Courtesy of RevZilla.com

Employees say:

“People care about each other here. Employees are treated with respect, acknowledged, and given every single opportunity to further themselves both personally and professionally. RevZilla is one of the only places in the world where folks can hit every level of Maslow’s hierarchy. The leadership at RevZilla believes in you, and in turn, that allows employees to believe in themselves a little bit more.”

“RevZilla consistently finds ways to show appreciation to the team, whether it’s the ringing of a gong in Customer Service, or our week long ZillaPalooza where the team is rewarded for making it through the peak spring season with games, prizes, catered meals, and ice cream trucks. The founders are incredibly honest and transparent in sharing business decisions before they are made public, the trust that they put into the employees is hands-down one of the greatest aspects of working for the company. Management seeks feedback from employees on a regular basis and the same goes the other way—you will not be blindsided in an annual review because of the candid flow of communication.”

Total Number of Employees: 208

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Specialty

Number of Locations: 3

U.S. Headquarters: Philadelphia

Web Address: www.revzilla.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

2. Jane.com

Courtesy of Jane.com

Employees say:

“Jane is a really unique place. We have a fantastic familial culture here. Our executives get to know their team members personally. Those relationships are cultivated, and our managers take the time to get to know us! We all are allowed to work in the style that’s best for us, and you can see how well it works with our employees.”

“Employees are hired if they fit into the culture and already existing team, which is amazing. It is not about just filling the position with the person with the most skills and experience. It is about the people and culture, and how they will become a part of the Jane family.”

Total Number of Employees: 82

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Clothing

Number of Locations: 1

U.S. Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

Web Address: www.jane.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

3. Room & Board

Courtesy of Room & Board

Employees say:

“From the very first day I started this job, I have felt welcomed, appreciated, and respected. That also applies to everyone else I work with. It’s a level playing field that’s fostered in large part by a strong leadership team. Thanks to the work environment and the culture, I have been encouraged to and succeeded in developing strong professional relationships with everyone I work with—everyone—thanks to the tools and resources I’ve been given to do the job.”

“The sharing of information and transparency here is unique. Also, the true desire to create a healthy, balanced, and happy work environment for a holistic wellness approach to staff members’ lives is authentic and truly a goal of management.”

Total Number of Employees: 859

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Specialty

Number of Locations: 25

U.S. Headquarters: Golden Valley, Minn.

Web Address: www.roomandboard.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

4. Pro Athlete

Courtesy of Pro Athlete Inc.

Employees say:

“I would put our benefit package and perks up against anyone in the country. We have a personal trainer here five days a week, a chef, pool, sauna, batting cage, basketball court, racquetball court, steam showers, and coffee shop. We get $1,500 each year to donate to the charity of our choice, we get an interest-free first-time home loan, a baby bonus when any employee has a new baby, and so much more.”

“Obviously all of the perks that we receive—ranging from the facilities to special events held by the company—are awesome and create the most surprise when outsiders ask about our company. But I appreciate the freedom and opportunities I’ve received to further my own career and learn. Micromanagement has not been an issue for me, and I believe that freedom has been huge in my development and performance.”

Total Number of Employees: 52

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: Specialty

Number of Locations: 1

U.S. Headquarters: Kansas City, Mo.

Web Address: www.proathleteinc.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

5. JM Bullion

Courtesy of JM Bullion

Employees say:

“As someone who has been at JM Bullion since its days as an early startup, I have always felt the leadership at JMB makes it unique. This is truly a place where people treat the CEO the same as the Customer Service representatives, and respect is always reciprocated. Our CEO is a beloved and respected leader, and everything we strive for culture-wise is really a reflection of him.”

“One thing that is unique about JM Bullion is the relationships within the company. It is really rare to be at a place where everyone gets along with each other. … Another unique attribute the company has is its management. The managers that we have in this company are very understanding, and will bend over backwards not only for the company, but for the employees as well. There are many things that contribute to the success of a business, but nothing can replace being treated well.”

Total Number of Employees: 37

Type of Company: Private

Industry Vertical: N/A

Number of Locations: 1

U.S. Headquarters: Dallas

Web Address: www.jmbullion.com

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Read More:

• 50 Best Small Workplaces

• 100 Best Medium Workplaces

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Retail ranking is based entirely upon feedback from more than 23,000 employees at Great Place to Work–Certified companies in the Retail sector who completed our Trust Index Employee Survey. Employees answered questions about how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great workplace, which include management’s honesty and ethics, camaraderie among employees, and fair and respectful treatment and clear expectations from management. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less. The total score for each company is based entirely upon this employee feedback. The companies with the highest employee ratings compared with organizations of the same size were selected for the list. To see the schedule for all of our Best Workplaces lists and more information on how to apply, visit Great Place to Work’s website.