Here Are the NFL Games That Will Be Streamed Live on Twitter

Twitter shocked many sports fans when it won the deal to broadcast the NFL’s Thursday night football games online. With the schedule for the upcoming season just released, these are the games that will see its debut on Twitter.

The partnership between the NFL and Twitter, which was announced in early April, will see the social media platform enter the live sports streaming arena for the first time. Twitter (twtr) will stream 10 football games on Thursday night, potentially giving around 800 million registered and non-registered users a chance to watch the NFL on a channel previously reserved for short-form comments, GIFs and videos.

How those games will be presented, however, remains to be seen. Twitter will be hoping that the NFL package—which the company reportedly paid around $10 million for—will bring football fans to the fold, and reverse a recent stagnation in the growth of new users.

Only nine of the 20 NFL teams Twitter will feature, however, made the playoffs in 2015, as CNET first noted. The broadcast of the Thursday games are divvied up between NBC, CBS and the NFL Network’s simulcast, and Twitter will showcase games from all three channels.

As listed by CNET, here are the Twitter-NFL games:

Week 2, Sept. 15: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Week 3, Sept. 22: Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Week 5, Oct. 6: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Week 6, Oct. 13: Denver Broncos at San Diego Chargers

Week 7, Oct. 20: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, Nov. 17: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Week 13, Dec. 1: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Week 14, Dec. 8: Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15, Dec. 15: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16, Dec. 22: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles