IBM And Box Team Up On Corporate Software For Apple Devices

IBM and Box think they have a way to win the hearts of salespeople who use Apple devices.

IBM said on Thursday that it has released a new version of its iOS Expert Seller app for corporate sales teams and marketers that’s built on top of Box’s file storage service.

The Expert Seller app lets you organize all the corporate documents that salespeople need so they can better land deals. The new app is one of several co-developed by IBM (ibm) and Apple (aapl) as part of a blockbuster partnership between the two companies to boost their sales to business customers.

The new version is supposed to let sales staff more efficiently retrieve their documents and preview them without having to open them. It also features new security and staff permissions through Box’s (box) technology.

In June, IBM and Box announced a partnership in which they would collaborate on business technology. At the time, Box CEO Aaron Levie explained to Fortune that the partnership with IBM would help Box better attract bigger business customers.

“For us to be successful and really transform the enterprise we have to be able to partner up,” Levie said.

IBM and Apple said in December that they have created over 100 business apps tailored for Apple’s mobile devices since partnering in 2014.