These Are All the Proposed Flights From America to Cuba

Scoping out a possible vacation spot?

Airlines looking to cash in on thawing relations between the United States and Cuba had until Wednesday to submit applications to the Department of Transportation for proposed flight routes between the two countries, USA Today reports.

The recently struck aviation deal permits 110 daily flights between the U.S. and Cuba: 20 of which are designated for Havana, while the rest are divvied up—10 flights each—among the communist-controlled country’s nine other international airports. Remaining terminals reside in cities: Cayo Coco, Camagüey, Cayo Largo, Cienfuegos, Holguín, Manzanillo, Santa Clara, Santiago de Cuba, and Varadero.

Americans, who had been barred from visiting the island nation for decades, are already adjusting their travel plans. (Whether or not it’s worth the trip.)

Here are the airlines’ service proposals as they have been laid out in public so far: