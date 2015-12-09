McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Is Succeeding

McDonald’s (mcd) all-day breakfast appears to be doing its job.

A new study by market researcher NPD Group marks some of the first available data regarding the fast food chain’s all-day breakfast, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The study found that a third of McDonald’s customers who bought breakfast beyond the previously established hours had not patronized the chain in the month prior to the initiative’s October start.

All-day breakfast went into effect two months ago after McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook implemented the plan to meet customers’ demands.

NPD used receipts from over 27,000 survey participants in the month before and after the launch to determine its results.

Most survey participants who ordered breakfast did so during lunch hours. The new initative tended to boost the overall cost of the meal, as 61% of those customers also ordered lunch items, according to the study.

Sales numbers that include all-day breakfast figures will be available in January when McDonald’s reports its fourth-quarter results.

The move comes as the chain’s sales have been down in recent years due to poor perception of its food quality and service and consumers’ inclination for healthier options. This venture is one of many attempts to turn the company around.

“This is an example of us listening to our customers, as this was the number one request from them, and they’re rewarding us for it,” according to a McDonald’s spokesperson. “Customers are enjoying the expanded hours, particularly at lunchtime.”

The company added, “We’re changing at McDonald’s and working to better serve our customers.”