Report: Cisco CTO Warrior is leaving the company

Padmasree Warrior, one of Silicon Valley’s highest-profile female executives, is leaving Cisco Systems(CSCO), according to Re/Code. This is the latest in a spate of recent departures that have come as Cisco transitions to new CEO Chuck Robbins.

Warrior, who joined the company in 2008, held the dual titles of chief technology officer and chief strategy officer. News of her departure leaked just hours after Cisco acknowledged that Gary Moore, president and chief operating officer, and Rob Lloyd, president of development and sales, are on their way out. Chuck Robbins, who will step in as CEO on July 25 announced their departures via his blog, but did not mention anything about Warrior.

On May 30, Warrior posted a link to a Banksy quote on her Twitter account, saying it was “Perfect omen for today.” The quote? “What is coming is better than what is gone.”

Perfect omen for today :) https://t.co/FHtxN51zzN — Padmasree (@Padmasree) May 30, 2015

Reached for comment, a Cisco spokesman provided no details but referred back to Robbins’ blog post which promised that “next-generation organizational structure and leadership team will be announced within two weeks.”

This story was updated at 7:50 a.m. EST to add Cisco comment.

