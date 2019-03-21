How Many People Work for the U.S. Federal Government?

April 15 is a day that most Americans should feel like a boss. That indelible mark on the calendar—Tax Day—is a reminder, after all, that you’ve got 2,098,913 people on your payroll, as of June. That said, you may be surprised by where exactly your employees are working: The largest share, for instance, is tasked with taking care of U.S. military veterans (with 90% of staff deployed at VA hospitals). Employment at Veterans Affairs is up 15% over the past five years. Meanwhile, other big federal departments (agriculture, health, housing, and labor) have shrunk. Same goes for the Department of Education, which is actually too small to show on the graphic above.

A version of this article appears in the April 2019 issue of Fortune with the headline “On the Nation’s Payroll.”