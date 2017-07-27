HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2018. All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency. Figures are as reported, and comparisons are with the prior year’s figures as originally reported for that year. Fortune does not restate the prior year’s figures for changes in accounting.

How is this list different from the Fortune 500?
The Fortune Global 500 is our annual ranking of the largest 500 corporations worldwide as measured by total revenue, whereas the Fortune 500 is exclusively U.S. corporations.

REVENUES
Revenue figures include consolidated subsidiaries and reported revenues from discontinued operations, but exclude excise taxes. For banks, revenue is the sum of gross interest income and gross noninterest income. For insurance companies, revenue includes premium and annuity income, investment income, realized capital gains or losses, and other income, but excludes deposits.

PROFITS
Profits are shown after taxes, extraordinary credits or charges, cumulative effects of accounting changes, and noncontrolling (minority) interests, but before preferred dividends. Figures in parentheses indicate a loss. Profit declines of more than 100% reflect swings from 2016 profits to 2017 losses. Profits for partnerships and cooperatives are reported but are not comparable with those of the other companies on the list because they are not taxed on a comparable basis. Profits for mutual insurance companies are based on statutory accounting. Revenue and profit figures for non-U.S. companies have been converted to U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate during each company’s fiscal year (ended Dec. 31, 2017, unless otherwise noted).

BALANCE SHEET
Assets shown are those at the company’s fiscal year-end. Stockholders’ equity is the sum of capital stock, paid-in capital, and retained earnings on the same date. Noncontrolling (minority) interest is not included. Figures for non-U.S. companies have been converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate at each company’s fiscal year-end.

EMPLOYEES
The figure shown is either a fiscal year-end or yearly average number, as published by the company. Where the breakdown between full- and part-time employees is supplied, a part-time employee is counted as one half of a full-time employee.

MEDIANS
The medians for profit changes from 2016 do not include companies that lost money in 2016 or lost money in both 2016 and 2017, because no meaningful percentage changes can be calculated in such cases.

CREDITS
This year’s Fortune Global 500 was prepared under the direction of list editor Scott DeCarlo. Financial statements and annual reports were reviewed by reporter Douglas Elam, accounting specialist Rhona Altschuler, and markets editor Kathleen Smyth. Zhang Dan provided figures for Chinese companies. Fortune’s Business Information Database administrator, Scott Shield, supplied technical support. The data verification process was aided substantially by S&P Global Market Intelligence and Thomson Reuters.

Company profiles written by Erika Fry, Sy Mukherjee, Lisa Marie Segarra, Lucinda Shen, Phil Wahba, Jonathan Vanian

The world’s 500 largest companies generated $30 trillion in revenues and $1.9 trillion in profits in 2017. Together, this year’s Fortune Global 500 companies employ 67.7 million people worldwide and are represented by 33 countries.

THE TOP 10
