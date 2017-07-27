Global 500
The world’s 500 largest companies generated $30 trillion in revenues and $1.9 trillion in profits in 2017. Together, this year’s Fortune Global 500 companies employ 67.7 million people worldwide and are represented by 33 countries.See our methodology and credits
THE TOP 10
- 1Walmart$500,343
- 2State Grid$348,903
- 3Sinopec Group$326,953
- 4China National Petroleum$326,008
- 5Royal Dutch Shell$311,870
- 6Toyota Motor$265,172
- 7Volkswagen$260,028
- 8BP$244,582
- 9Exxon Mobil$244,363
- 10Berkshire Hathaway$242,137
InteractiveVisualize The Global 500Each year a whole host of factors - the global economy, trade policies, mergers and acquisitions and corporate upheaval among them - push and pull at the Global 500 rankings. To help you quickly see how each country is represented on the list, we put the Global 500 on a world map. Now you can see each company's location, revenue and profit at a glance. We also invite you to take a look at how each Global 500 company has moved around in the ranks over the past two decades.View here →
