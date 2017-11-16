The Future 50
The Future 50 ranks the global companies with the best prospects for long-term growth. Some are mining narrowly defined niches to produce phenomenal growth. Others are migrating into multiple industries with viral speed. Still others are inventing new business models as they go. But each of these companies won its spot by demonstrating both steady execution and forward-looking strategic nimbleness.Read: How Fortune and BCG Find Companies Poised for GrowthSee our methodology and credits
- 1Workday
- 2Weibo
- 3ServiceNow
- 4Ctrip.com International
- 5Vipshop Holdings
- 6NAVER
- 7Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- 8Netflix
- 9S.F. Holding
- 10Salesforce
The Future 50: RELATED NEWS
How rapid-fire product reinvention and intensive research turned Workday into an office-software juggernaut.
To find the Future 50, we scour today's data to identify tomorrow's top performers. After a promising debut, we've expanded our search to cover the world.
Here are the top U.S. companies on this year's list.
We'll reveal our Future 50 list of breakthrough companies at the third Worldz Summit in the City of Angels.
Facebook introduced a new app and website with tools for video creators.