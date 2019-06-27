The Limits of Employee Activism: CEO Daily

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 26: A participant carries a sign as Wayfair employees and others stage at a rally at Copley Square in Boston on June 26, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Good morning.

Readers of this column know I’ve been a fan of employee activism. Employees—millennials in particular—have been at the forefront of pushing companies to focus more on their social impact. At a time when talent is the key business differentiator, talented millennials are forcing employers to bow to their desire to work for companies that are doing good in the world.

But all good things get taken to excess. Two examples yesterday:

—Wayfair employees walked out of the company’s Boston headquarters because of a contract to sell furniture to a contractor furnishing migrant detention centers. Wayfair management responded that it was “proud to have such an engaged team that is focused on impacting our world in meaningful and important ways,” but said it is company practice to fulfill all lawful orders.

—Google employees petitioned SF Pride to “revoke Google’s sponsorship of Pride 2019, and exclude Google from representation in the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 30th, 2019” because of controversial YouTube practices.

Both seem signs of activism run amuck. It is hard to see how stopping Wayfair furniture from reaching detention centers is an effective means of changing immigration policy. And even harder to see why preventing Google from giving money to LGBT causes is good for the LGBT cause.

But both events signal that these employee pressures are becoming increasingly difficult for companies to navigate.

News below. And be sure to read Mary Pilon’s deep dive into the difficulty of valuing girls’ lives in the Larry Nassar case.