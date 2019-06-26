It’s Not All Smooth Sailing for Facebook’s Libra Project: Term Sheet

Before Facebook’s Libra project made its public debut, it recruited high-profile backers that would act as its launch partners. They include Visa, Uber, Mastercard, PayPal and Stripe.

A New York Times report says that some of those partners are approaching Libra warily and signing non-binding agreements to join the effort so that there’s an easy out if they didn’t like the direction of the project.

Companies are hesitant to associate themselves too closely with Libra because of “Facebook’s issues with regulators around the world, the company’s shaky track record on privacy and how it treats corporate partners, and the uncertain legality of cryptocurrencies,” according to the report.

This one-foot-in-one-foot-out approach allows brands like Visa and Mastercard to get information about the creation of a payments service that could affect their business immensely while simultaneously having the option to easily dip out should something go wrong.

And there are quite a few things that could go awry given factors like regulatory gray zones, open questions on privacy, and public perception. According to the NYT, Facebook approached a number of big financial companies, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Fidelity, about participating in the project, but they declined, in part because of regulatory questions about cryptocurrencies as a whole.

I’m watching with great interest to see how Facebook will get this off the ground all while attempting to circumvent criticism from the people whose approval and support it needs most. Read more.

SNEAKER MANIA: Trading sneakers is a big business. StockX, a Detroit-based online marketplace that specializes in re-selling limited-edition sneakers, raised $110 million in funding at a valuation of more than $1 billion. Investors include DST Global, General Atlantic, GGV Capital, GV and Battery Ventures. Sneaker exchange marketplaces are on the rise, and retailers are taking note. In February, Foot Locker invested $100 million in GOAT Group, which operates a secondary sneaker market. The New York Times’ Erin Griffith writes: “The fervor for sneakers has been fueled by ‘sneakerheads’ and others who regard the shoes as investment assets.”

BIG PHARMA DEAL: AbbVie agreed to buy Allergan in a deal valued at about $63 billion, a 45% premium on Allergan’s most recent closing stock price. The proposed M&A will be one of the largest health care mergers of the year and bring together a portfolio that includes AbbVie’s Humira, the world’s best-selling drug, and Allergan’s flagship beauty treatment Botox.

My colleague Sy Mukherjee explains further:

But the AbbVie Allergan deal isn’t just a story about health care consolidation – it’s one about the state of innovation among big, legacy biopharma companies scurrying to find ways to plug future holes in their revenue streams. Both companies have bled market value in the past year as investors questioned whether AbbVie can make up for falling sales of its blockbuster psoriasis and arthritis treatment Humira, which rang in nearly $20 billion in 2018 revenues alone, and pushed for a breakup of Allergan amid pipeline struggles.

Read more here.

HOUSEKEEPING: I’m finally going on vacation! (But I’ll probably still be tweeting about deals, so you can find me on Twitter here.) In my absence, my colleague Lucinda Shen will be in charge of compiling the deals and keeping you up to date every morning. Please send deals and scoops her way at lucinda.shen@fortune.com.