It Could Take More Than a Century to Close the Computer Science Gap: Broadsheet

• One hell of a gap. A new study from Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a research lab in Seattle, finds that when it comes to closing the gender gap in computer science, we may be even further away than we thought.

To gauge the state of the gap, the researchers concentrated on the number of computer science research papers published between 1970 and 2018, breaking down the authors by gender. For a sense of what they discovered, consider 2018, when the number of male authors was about 475,000 compared to 175,000 women.

Frankly, I worry that I’m getting numb to such studies, since we’ve seen so many predicting that X or Y metric of gender parity won’t be reached until the year 20-something-super-far-away-sounding. But it turns out that even someone who makes a living covering such things can be chilled by the results—as I was by these lines from the NYT story about the study:

“The most realistic possibility is gender parity in 2137. But there is a chance parity will never be reached, the researchers said.”

So, in other words, the best we can realistically hope for is to close the gap in more than a century. The Times does a good job of laying out why the Allen Institute chose to focus on academic publishing—most of the big industry players publish their research in the same journals, and “academia is also where the next generation of tech workers are taught.”

As to why we should all be worried about this century-sized gap, think about just how reliant we have become on the devices and algorithms that power our lives. Now consider the gender bias that tends to creep into these technologies when they’re built by men or all-male teams. Then there’s the macro effect: tech’s growing importance in the world of big business means that, if the industry leaves women behind, the economy will too.