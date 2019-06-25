This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Amazon’s ability to disrupt profitable businesses tends to alarm investors whenever news or a rumor emerges of its next target. It doesn’t always turn out quite so badly for the industry in question, but on Monday it was stocks in the makeup and beauty product sector that got smudged.

Amazon issued a surprise press release Monday morning announcing the debut of a new “Amazon Professional Beauty Store” aiming to supply independent, professional stylists, barbers and others. “We are pleased to offer those in the professional beauty industry even more selection through the convenient shopping experience our customers love,” exec Steve Kann said in the release.

Shares of Revlon lost 4% and Ultra Beauty fell 3%, while beauty retail chain Sally Beauty Holdings plummeted 17% on the news. That mirrors the stock market reaction to Amazon’s real and rumored forays into healthcare plans, pharmacies, package delivery, banking, and of course, groceries.

Last month, research firm CB Insights offered its predictions of which industries should most fear Jeff Bezos’ next moves. In addition to naming the obvious, existing big pushes into pharmacies and online groceries, CB’s report highlighted small business lending, payments processing, mortgages, insurance, and the home and garden retail segment. One sign the report cites of how worried corporate America is about the Amazon threat:

On calls with investors in 2018, executives of public American companies mentioned Amazon more often than they mentioned any other company, public or private. They mentioned Amazon more than they mentioned President Trump—and nearly as much as they mentioned taxes.

Still, as Amazon’s past efforts to build its own smartphones, sell vacation deals, and hawk high-end clothing and jewelry demonstrate, it’s not always the winner.