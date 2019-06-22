Good morning. Eamon Barrett, filling in for Clay.

President Xi Jinping concluded a two-day state visit to North Korea yesterday – the first state visit from a Chinese leader in 14 years. Analysts didn’t expect Xi to visit North Korea until later this year, if at all, so the timing of Xi’s surprise sojourn, a week before the Chinese president holds an “extended meeting” with President Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, is no coincidence. Xi wants to remind the U.S. that China is vital for applying pressure on Kim Jong-un’s wayward regime.

However, Lu Kang, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, denies the visit was a message to Trump. “I must say, people with such an idea are just overthinking…It has been over a year since the China-U.S. trade friction started…I don’t see why the present is any more sensitive than any time between then and now,” Lu said.

Of course, now is a more sensitive time because it’s been over a year since the friction began. Prolonged uncertainty has spooked businesses; tariffs have rattled economies; the threat of further tariffs looms; and meanwhile, the U.S. has turned Hong Kong’s political turmoil into another pressure point on Beijing. Xi Jinping has a growing number of headaches and little in the way of relief.

Before flying to Pyongyang, Xi filed an op-ed in North Korea’s state newspaper where he pledged Beijing would create a “grand plan” to secure peace on the Korean peninsula. After landing on Thursday, China’s state media reported Xi told Kim he hoped the U.S. and North Korea could continue talks.

But Stephen Biegun, the U.S. Special Representative to North Korea, said China wasn’t making the trip for the benefit of the U.S. “This is China’s national interest, and in this case Chinese national interests and American national interests coincide,” he said

Denny Roy, a senior fellow at U.S. think tank East-West Center, told the Journal that Washington shouldn’t be “comfortable” with the idea of China as a mediator. “A lot of hopes on various issues about North Korea from 2018 have been dashed in 2019,” Roy said.

In February, President Trump blamed Xi for scuttling the second U.S.-North Korea summit, where Trump walked away from meetings with Kim. The North Korean leader had visited Beijing before heading to meet Trump in Vietnam. “There was a difference when Kim Jong-un left China the second time,” Trump told reporters.

After bluffing in the past, North Korea might no longer be a strong bargaining chip for Xi.

