7,000 Dogs Are Registered to Come to 'Work' at Amazon's Headquarters

Amazon has gone to the dogs. And most employees seem just fine with that.

The Seattle-based retail giant’s pet-friendly policy is hardly a secret, but more and more employees are taking advantage of it these days. Over 7,000 dogs are registered to come to work at the company’s headquarters campus. That’s up from 6,000 a year ago.

The canine to employee ratio at the Seattle offices is 1:7, a number that’s even more impressive when you consider that 49,000 people work at Amazon’s headquarters. Of course, Seattle is an incredibly dog friendly town. Canines outnumber children in the city.

Amazon topped a recent list from Rover.com, the world’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, of the best dog friendly offices in America. The ranking cited company’s “on-campus dog park and plenty of free poop bags and treats”

That same study found that over 75% of employees who are allowed to bring their dogs to work are more likely to stay with their current employer. Pooches in offices also reduce stress and increase productivity.

Of course, not every one of those 7,000 dogs shows up every day. Typically, there are over 800 pups on campus each day. And the perks for them are nearly as good as they are for employees, with lunches ranging from flank steak to pet-friendly cream-filled cannolis. And when their humans have to go into meetings, the pooches head to in-house doggy day-care, where they can also be pampered.

