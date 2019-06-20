Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency and Its Generational Divide — Data Sheet

Facebook’s Libra announcement notwithstanding, a generational divide—attributed more to commercial interests than age—remains between Team Blockchain/Cryptocurrencies and Team Traditional Finance. Over and over at Fortune’s inaugural Brainstorm Finance conference in Montauk, N.Y., Wednesday the chasm was clear. One side believes nearly religiously in a future that is nifty but has demonstrated next to zero utility. The other side is happy to listen, thank you very much, but in the meantime intends to carry on with the business of lending, financing, facilitating payments and so on, all the better if digital tools can be cleverly applied to the task at hand.

Some examples, mostly from the don’t-fix-it-if-ain’t-broke crowd:

* Hikmet Ersek, CEO of Western Union, said of Facebook’s grand plans for a sort-of stable cryptocurrency: “It is only an announcement.” This was a common refrain. For all of Facebook’s bold vision, much is left to be determined. Even true believer Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group, began his observations about Facebook by saying, “If it launches …” *Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, isn’t anywhere near embracing cryptocurrencies. He says “affluent” millennials are using Schwab’s services but that the “economics of our business is driven by GenX and boomers.” Interestingly, he hasn’t closed the door on joining Facebook’s consortium, which counted zero banks in its debut. “Let’s answer that question out in the future a little bit.” * Patrick Gauthier, vice-president of Amazon Pay, on why the innovative e-commerce Goliath didn’t do what Facebook has done first: “The fact that we can build something doesn’t mean that we should.” His business partner, Margaret Keane, who is CEO of credit card company Synchrony, on the need for cryptocurrencies: “I’m not 100% sure what problem we’re solving.” * Hardly the only new-world-order booster in Montauk, Andreessen Horowitz’s Kathryn Haun, likened the upcoming meetings of the Facebook/Libra consortium to the original Constitutional convention: many voices with equal votes hammering out difficult issues. (Her venture capital firm is one of several founding members.)

My quick observations merely skim the surface of everything we discussed Wednesday. Please see the rest of the coverage here.

