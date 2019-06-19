The Trump administration only blacklisted Huawei after trade war talks with China hit an impasse, say people familiar with the matter.

But first, let me take you to China, where Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei recently revealed troubling financial data from the Chinese manufacturer.

At an event with a cloying title – A Coffee with Ren – Ren told the audience that international shipments of Huawei smartphones will drop 60%, while the company’s revenue forecast has fallen by $20 billion.

Huawei hawks might cheer the news but the collapse of the world’s largest manufacturer of telecom equipment would have global repercussions. The U.S. semiconductor industry makes $11 billion a year off of Huawei. Internet providers in some areas of rural America depend on the Huawei tech. It’s then no surprise that Huawei’s U.S. suppliers are lobbying the White House to go easy on the firm.

For some, Huawei is a case in point on how the trade war between China and the U.S. has devolved into a tech war, where rival blocs will only use technology from their allies. Others, like Singaporean hedge fund manager Kok-hoi Wong, believe we’re in an all out “economic war,” where all targets are fair game and the objective – from a U.S. standpoint – is to suppress China’s rise.

The rift has certainly spread into academia. The State Department increased visa restrictions for some Chinese students, and Bloomberg reports the FBI has evicted Chinese scientists from cancer research programs, to protect “intellectual property” that could save lives.

Founder of MIT’s Media Lab Nicholas Negroponte and investor George Gilder shared both coffee and stage with Ren, where they described Washington’s action against Huawei as a terrible mistake. Expanding the issue, Negroponte said, “There’s an importance to collaborate on knowledge, because if we start going in opposite directions, it’s going to be an enormous shame.”