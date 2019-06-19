Have We Reached the Point of #MeToo Malaise?: The Broadsheet

• #MeToo malaise? Have we reached the point of #MeToo malaise? New data from crisis consulting firm Temin and Company finds that last month saw 12 high-profile allegations. That’s the lowest monthly total since claims against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement in the fall of 2017 and a dramatic drop from a peak of 143 last October.

In explaining the trend, Davia Temin, the consultancy’s CEO, cited a few factors: a backlash against the movement, more sophisticated campaigns to counter accusations, and improved corporate resources that are placating the aggrieved. (The firm counts accusations if they’re covered by seven or more news outlets.)

“Fewer organizations are reporting such allegations, and if they do, they don’t necessarily identify them as sexual harassment,” Temin said in a release. “Further, fueled by corporate boards’ growing insistence upon action, some accusers are finding less need to go public. More cases are being settled satisfactorily behind closed doors.”

Temin’s data also highlighted a few other notable trends 20 months into the movement:

97% of all the accused are male

52 is the average age of the accused

Half—or 613 of 1,227—of the accused have lost their jobs

Arts and entertainment is the sector with the most accusations: 359, followed by politics and government (252) and business (227)

The arts saw its latest claims come under a harsh light on Tuesday when eight women accused filmmaker Max Landis of emotional and sexual abuse via The Daily Beast. (Through a representative, Landis did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.)

The women in that story went public with their accusations, with some of them posting claims on social media prior to The Daily Beast article. That’s a pattern among alleged victims in arts and entertainment that has catapulted the industry—along with politics—to the top of that dubious list, Temin says. “In these fields accusers are still going straight to the public because the internal mechanisms for redress either do not exist, or are woefully inadequate.”