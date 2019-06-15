Hong Kong's About Face

Clay Chandler here, filling in for Alan.

I write from Hong Kong where the big news is that Carrie Lam, the city’s Beijing-appointed chief executive, announced this afternoon that she will “pause” her administration’s push to pass a contentious extradition bill.

The proposal, which would have enabled Hong Kong to hand over fugitives accused of crimes on the Chinese mainland and in other jurisdictions, is so unpopular among residents that, over the past week, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protest. It also threatened Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial capital. Opponents of the measure plan another huge demonstration Sunday.

Lam’s climb-down is extraordinary. She had previously vowed to press ahead with the proposal heedless of public dissent. As recently as Wednesday she dismissed protesters as “wayward” children.

Today she struck a more contrite tone, acknowledging “sorrow and regret” for failing to explain why the change was necessary. Even so, she insisted the government is only suspending debate about the proposal, not scrapping it permanently. She also rejected calls to resign.

Controversy over the measure has flared beyond Hong Kong. The Wall Street Journal warned the proposal “has thrown fresh doubt on the city’s viability as a global business hub.” Business groups, including the American Chamber of Commerce, say the bill jeopardizes Hong Kong’s independent legal system. Reuters reports that concern about the law prompted some Hong Kong tycoons to begin moving their fortunes to Singapore. (During the “Occupy Hong Kong” demonstrations of 2014, Hong Kong’s conservative business community stayed above the fray; this time, many expressed misgivings right away.)

In the U.S., Hong Kong’s extradition bill has drawn bipartisan condemnation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “horrific.” Republican senator Marco Rubio and Democratic congressman Jim McGovern introduced legislation that would require the State Department to certify every year that Hong Kong remains autonomous from the mainland in order to keep its special trade-related privileges with the U.S.

For now, that’s mostly grandstanding—and it’s far from clear the impetus for extradition bill originated in Beijing. South China Morning Post columnist Wang Xiangwei argues mainland leaders had nothing to do with it; he pins blame solely on “naive Carrie Lam.”

Either way, global furor over the proposal proved a headache China’s central authorities didn’t need.

More China news below.