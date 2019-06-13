We Can't Photoshop Our Way to Diversity: The Broadsheet

• Photoshop fail. On 2019’s outrage meter, this will likely register rather low, but it is so emblematic of the working world today that we must discuss:

BuzzFeed yesterday discovered that the women featured in a photo of “titans of tech” were photoshopped in. The doctored snapshot, which appeared in GQ and on the personal Instagram of luxury designer Brunello Cucinelli, was captioned as featuring Silicon Valley executives who’d gathered for a summit of sorts in Cucinelli’s village in Italy, including two women. But reporter Ryan Mac figured out that the original photo was actually of only men and the two female CEOs pictured—Peek’s Ruzwana Bashir and SunRun’s Lynn Jurich—were digitally added after the fact.

A Cucinelli representative offered this explanation: that not all the attendees were captured in a single photograph so “we added in photos of two female CEOs taken during the weekend” with the women’s permission. GQ said it wasn’t aware the photo had been altered.

If this was an attempt to illustrate diversity, it was a misguided, lazy one; “more a cheapfake than a deepfake,” as Mac so perfectly put it.

While the effort was unwise in concept and laughably bad in execution (“her head isn’t quite in line with what is supposedly her leg and foot”), it is highly effective as a metaphor for a corporate world looking for a drag-and-drop solution to an entrenched cultural crisis; one that publicly preaches women’s empowerment but is accused of pregnancy discrimination, one that doles out perks to new mothers before allegedly stymying their career progression, one that finagles employee data to give the illusion of a not-as-bad gender pay gap.

Yes, real, true diversity takes hard work and dramatic institutional change, and until that end goal is reached, it’s best to be honest about your shortcomings. Attempts to manipulate them out of existence are counterproductive and are, in the long run, often found out.