Term Sheet -- Tuesday, June 11

The Fortune CEO Initiative is underway in New York today — and antitrust is a hot topic.

Brad Smith, who was a top lawyer at Microsoft when the company was locked in epic regulatory battles with the U.S. and European governments in the 1990s, knows a thing or two about antitrust. He spoke with my colleague Adam Lashinsky about how attitudes toward corporate monopolies are changing and that this could bring about significant modifications in policy.

Smith said he believes U.S. regulators will start to look beyond consumer prices to companies’ overall behavior as a test for anti-competitive behavior. He agreed that the American government is prepared to adopt elements of “hipster antitrust.” What … is hipster antitrust?

The term, defined by a view of antitrust that goes beyond the traditional consumer welfare standard to include a range of socioeconomic issues, began as a tongue-in-cheek phrase but is now in use by academics and even the American Bar Association.

“Obviously, the public atmosphere has changed really quite remarkably,” Smith said. “It used to be that you’d be from the tech sector and everyone would say ‘that’s fantastic’.”

But the sentiment has largely changed. In 2019, “that’s fantastic” is no longer how tech behemoths are greeted. Rather, there’s been a rise in “techlash” — a reaction against Silicon Valley’s tech giants such as Facebook , Google and Amazon, with growing calls for regulation and crackdowns on monopolistic policies.

Today, regulators likely feel more remorse that they didn’t act more aggressively to stop earlier mergers such as Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, Smith said. He added that regulators will also focus their attention on the role of online platforms in building monopolies.

SAY CHEESE: Apollo Global Management agreed to buy digital imaging company Shutterfly for $51 per share, or about $2.7 billion, including debt. It also plans to buy photo sharing startup Snapfish upon the prior transaction closing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The private equity giant plans to combine the two companies to create a bigger player in online photo services. The deal marked a 31% premium to the company’s closing price on April 23, the day before a report of Apollo’s interest became public.

Buyout firms have been interested in Shutterfly for quite some time. Silver Lake approached the company in 2014, and Thomas H. Lee Partners was sniffing around in 2017. But now might be the right time for a possible turnaround under private ownership, Pitchbook notes. Shutterfly’s shares have dropped about 48% in the last year.