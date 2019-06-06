Peloton, the home exercise equipment maker, has filed confidential IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As my coworker recently characterized the company: “It’s the biggest thing in home exercise since Jane Fonda in leggings.”

Peloton, founded in 2012, sells its proprietary bike for $2,245 and a monthly subscription to video streams of its live and on-demand classes for $39. Last year it introduced a $4,295 treadmill and expanded its class offerings.

Peloton raised approximately $550 million in funding last year that valued that company at $4.15 billion. Investors included TCV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Tiger Global Management and GGV Capital. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to lead its listing, which could value the company at more than $8 billion.

The tech world will watch its public market debut with great interest especially given that its rival SoulCycle back-pedaled out of an IPO last year citing “market conditions.”

FROM POLITICS TO WALL STREET: Centerview Partners, a New York-based investment firm, hired longtime Democratic politician and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel as a senior counselor. Just a month after leaving the mayor’s office of Chicago, Emanuel will open the firm’s new Chicago office and advise clients on mergers for Centerview. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Emanuel’s career change on Twitter. “Not all Democrats are the same,” she tweeted.

IN ACQUISITION NEWS: This just in — Google agreed to acquire Looker, a unified platform for business intelligence, data applications and embedded analytics, in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction. Looker had raised approximately $280 million in venture funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, CapitalG, Meritech Capital Partners, and First Round Capital.

…AN ACQUI-HIRE: Apple is reportedly in the process of acquiring a well-known but struggling self-driving shuttle firm, Drive.ai, for its engineering talent in order boost Apple’s own development of a self-driving vehicle system, according to The Information. Drive.ai had raised approximately $77 million in venture funding from investors including NEA, Nvidia GPU Ventures, and Northern Light Venture Capital.

… AND ONE MORE: Scooter startup Bird has agreed to acquire Scoot, a smaller two-wheeled mobility rival, according to TechCrunch. Scoot was last valued at approximately $71 million, having raised about $47 million in equity funding to date from Scout Ventures, Vision Ridge Partners, and Joanne Wilson.

INVESTING IN ‘RACIAL JUSTICE:’ Asset management platform OpenInvest is at the intersection of two of the most prevalent trends in the financial world today. Not only is the company a fintech startup, but it’s also specifically focused on “impact investing” and making it easier for people to invest in companies that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

Now, the San Francisco-based startup is introducing its latest investment offering: a “Racial Justice” indexing tool, which allows investors and asset managers to customize their portfolios to prioritize companies committed to values like workforce diversity—and divest themselves from those that aren’t.

My colleague Rey Mashayekhi reports:

According to OpenInvest, its top 10 companies that qualify for the “Racial Justice” cause include a mix of familiar names across a variety of industries: Alphabet, PNC Financial Services, Intel, American Electric Power, Citigroup, Accenture, PepsiCo, Marsh & McLennan, Comcast, and Mastercard.

On the other hand, the startup’s top ten “excluded” companies under the “Racial Justice” criteria also feature a who’s who of major conglomerates: Chevron, ExxonMobil, JPMorganChase, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Walmart, McDonald’s, Wells Fargo, and Home Depot.

OpenInvest has raised approximately $13.8 million in venture funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and QED Investors. Read the full story here.