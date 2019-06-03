Does Diversity Training Work?: The Broadsheet

• The dish on diversity training. Does diversity training work? For people who already know why it’s important: yes. For others, not really.

Researchers at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania studied 3,000 employees at a global professional services firm in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The gist of their findings is this: participants who were already most likely to support underrepresented groups in the workplace developed further changes in behavior from the training, like women leaning in more at work or employees of color becoming even more supportive of each other. But participants who started out without much consideration for diversity—mostly white men—didn’t change their behavior at all. “A lot of companies are doing these things because they think they work, but we don’t have any evidence to support that,” lead researcher Edward Chang, a doctoral candidate at Wharton, told me.

It’s a disheartening result: the people who most need diversity training and hold the capital to enact change if they gain something from it aren’t absorbing its teachings. “Men and white people hold the most power, and we didn’t see much behavior change among those groups,” Chang says. “It’s not enough to get to people whose attitudes weren’t already supportive.”

But one finding was encouraging. The researchers held two different kinds of trainings, one focused on gender and one focused on race. Participating in a diversity training about women at work also improved employees’ attitudes and behaviors toward people of color in the workplace.

So, diversity training: effective for people who understand how important it is before they start a session, but not enough to reach the people who most need to change their behavior. And talking about gender in the workplace: beneficial in more ways than one.

