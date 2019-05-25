Memorial Day, strictly speaking, is meant to honor American soldiers who have died in military service. But for many people it’s the official start to summer—and to many businesses, it’s a chance for the last blow out sale before people temporarily de-emphasize shopping for outdoor pursuits.

Although it’s a big shopping day, not every store is open. And there’s often confusion over what government and private services are available. Here’s a comprehensive look at which stores are open and closed and which services are available. on Memorial Day 2019.

Are banks open on Memorial Day 2019?

Memorial Day is a bank holiday, meaning you generally won’t be able to make a counter deposit or withdrawal. You can, however, still use ATM machines to get cash or put money into your account.

Will there be any mail delivery on Memorial Day 2019?

Since it’s a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service does not operate on Memorial Day. UPS and FedEx also generally suspend deliveries that day, though UPS Express Critical will still delivery. And many FedEx Office Print & Ship Centers will be open as well.

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day 2019?

Money takes Memorial Day off, too. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed.

Which department stores are closed on Memorial Day 2019?

Most retailers see Memorial Day as a chance to run a seasonal sale (see list below), but not all do. Costco will be closed on the holiday. And many locally owned small businesses choose to take the day off as well.

Which department stores are open on Memorial Day 2019?

Bass Pro Shops: Open on Memorial Day

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open on Memorial Day

Belk: Open on Memorial Day

Cabela’s: Open on Memorial Day

CVS: Open on Memorial Day

Dillard’s: Open Memorial Day

Home Depot: Open on Memorial Day

Ikea: Open on Memorial Day

J.C. Penney: Open Memorial Day

Kmart: Open on Memorial Day

Kohl’s: Open Memorial Day

Lowe’s: Open on Memorial Day

Macy’s: Open Memorial Day

Michael’s: Open Memorial Day

Old Navy: Open on Memorial Day

Rite Aid: Open on Memorial Day

Target: Open Memorial Day

T.J. Maxx: Open Memorial Day

Walgreens: Open on Memorial Day

Walmart: Supercenters remain open 24 hours

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day 2019?

Need to buy more hamburger buns or grab another six pack of beer? You should be real good shape. Note, however, that even if a store is listed below as open, it’s smart to check with them to ensure they don’t have reduced hours.

Aldi: Open on Memorial Day.

Bi-Lo: Open on Memorial Day.

Food Lion: Open on Memorial Day

Harris Teeter: Open on Memorial Day

Ingles: Open on Memorial Day

Kroger: Open on Memorial Day

Publix: Open on Memorial Day.

Safeway: Open on Memorial Day

ShopRite: Open on Memorial Day

Stop and Shop: Open on Memorial Day

Trader Joe’s: Open on Memorial Day

Wegmans: Open on Memorial Day

Whole Foods: Open on Memorial Day

Winn-Dixie: Open on Memorial Day

